Tuesday , 28 March 2023
Hamilton man reported missing

March 28, 2023

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Sasa Spasojevic, a missing 52-year-old male from Hamilton.  

Police and family are concerned for his well-being.

Sasa was last seen on Monday, March 27th, 2023,  at approximately 09:30a.m. in the area of Queenston Road and Woodman Drive, Hamilton.

 Sasa is described as: 52 years-of-age, male,  Caucasian,  6’4″ in height with a thin build. He has brown eyes and wears glasses and has short brown hair.

Anyone with any information that could assist police in locating Sasa Spasojevic, are asked to contact the Division 2 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

