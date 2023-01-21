Hamilton man missing for more than a week was found deceased

Hamilton Police report that a man who had been missing for more than a week has been found deceased.

Gilles Godin was last seen leaving his residence in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 around 6:00 a.m.

Police say the death does not appear to of a suspicious nature.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation, are asked to contact the on-duty Staff Sergeant at 905 546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com