Monday , 23 January 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton man missing for more than a week was found deceased
News

Hamilton man missing for more than a week was found deceased

January 21, 20231 Mins read319 Views

Hamilton Police report that a man who had been missing for more than a week has been found deceased.

Gilles Godin was last seen leaving his residence in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 around 6:00 a.m.

Police say the death does not appear to of a suspicious nature.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation, are asked to contact the on-duty Staff Sergeant at 905 546-4725.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit  anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Hamilton Council approves $286 Million in capital expenditures

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

Massive Construction Projects in the pipeline for Hamilton

January 23, 2023
News

Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial

January 22, 2023
News

Hamilton Council closing in on budget

January 22, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton Winterfest 2023 is back from February 2-20.

January 22, 2023

Related Articles

News

Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial

In a solemn gathering by hundreds at the Presley Graceland mansion, Lisa...

By January 22, 2023
News

Hamilton Council closing in on budget

Next week will be a meeting marathon for Hamilton Councillors. They will...

By January 22, 2023
News

Ancaster youth dies in single-car crash in Brant County

A single-car crash has claimed the life of a 19-year -old Ancaster...

By January 22, 2023
News

Canada remembers Lincoln Alexander on Lincoln Alexander Day

Tributes are coming in Saturday in honour of Lincoln Alexander Day, who...

By January 21, 2023