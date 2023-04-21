Friday , 21 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton man faces charges in fatal hit-and-run
News

Hamilton man faces charges in fatal hit-and-run

April 21, 20231 Mins read114 Views

Hamilton Police have arrested a motorist in connection with a fatal collision that claimed the life of a passenger on a motorcycle last week.  

On Thursday April 13, shortly after 9:30p.m., a Yamaha motorcycle was northbound on Upper James Street approaching Twenty Road.  The motorcycle, carrying a driver and a passenger, collided with a southbound Toyota SUV.

The passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead in hospital.  The motorcycle driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated in hospital before being released.

Hamilton Police investigation uncovered evidence of a third vehicle involved in the collision and have now identified the driver.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 44-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with failure to remain causing bodily harm—a Criminal Code infraction.

The 44-year-old Hamilton man will be appearing in court on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information that could assist police, are asked to please contact the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-200-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Previous post Ward IV resto bar's Sarah Kupferschmidt launches Klout Entertainment, staging market event

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Toronto Transit forging ahead with electrifying its bus fleet

April 21, 2023
News

Hamilton taking steps to reduce number of combined sewer overflows in Cootes Paradise and Red Hill Creek

April 21, 2023
News

Woman declared missing after family loses contact

April 21, 2023
News

Hamilton Police charge one suspect with stealing tools, looking for two more.

April 21, 2023

Related Articles

News

Toronto Transit forging ahead with electrifying its bus fleet

The TTC and PowerON Energy Solutions unveiled 10 newly commissioned, battery-electric bus...

By April 21, 2023
News

Hamilton taking steps to reduce number of combined sewer overflows in Cootes Paradise and Red Hill Creek

Whenever there is a significant rain in Hamilton the sewage treatment system...

By April 21, 2023
News

Woman declared missing after family loses contact

Hamilton Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating missing...

By April 21, 2023
News

Hamilton Police charge one suspect with stealing tools, looking for two more.

Theft of power tools in happening with increasing frequency across the region....

By April 21, 2023