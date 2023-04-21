Hamilton man faces charges in fatal hit-and-run

Hamilton Police have arrested a motorist in connection with a fatal collision that claimed the life of a passenger on a motorcycle last week.

On Thursday April 13, shortly after 9:30p.m., a Yamaha motorcycle was northbound on Upper James Street approaching Twenty Road. The motorcycle, carrying a driver and a passenger, collided with a southbound Toyota SUV.

The passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead in hospital. The motorcycle driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was treated in hospital before being released.

Hamilton Police investigation uncovered evidence of a third vehicle involved in the collision and have now identified the driver.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 44-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with failure to remain causing bodily harm—a Criminal Code infraction.

The 44-year-old Hamilton man will be appearing in court on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information that could assist police, are asked to please contact the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-200-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com