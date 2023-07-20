Hamilton man dies in single-car collision in Ancaster

Hamilton Police investigate a single vehicle collision that claimed the life of a Hamilton man.

On Wednesday, at approximately 8:15p.m., a Mercedes sedan was travelling northbound on Southcote Road near Book Road, when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle was occupied by a lone, 46-year-old male driver. The driver, a Hamilton man, was pronounced at the scene.

The Hamilton Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit was called in to examine the scene. The affected stretch of Southcote Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist Police with their investigation into this collision, are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com