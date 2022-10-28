Hamilton Man Charged in Fatal September Collision

A 24-year-old Hamilton man faces charges in connection with a fatal collision that took place early last month.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, just after 10:00 a.m. when a Ford pick-up truck was driving northbound on Parkdale Avenue North towards the north intersection at Burland Crescent when a 70-year-old Hamilton man was riding his motorcycle scooter southbound towards the same intersection. The Ford and the motorcycle were then involved in a collision.

The 24-year-old man from Hamilton is charged with Careless Driving Causing Death, operation of an unsafe vehicle and driving without a license.

He will appear in court on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

It was Hamilton’s 16th motor vehicle fatality of 2022.