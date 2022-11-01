Hamilton Jewish Federation will hold conference on anti-semitism

The Hamilton Jewish Federation is planning a #nomoreantisemitism International Conference in Hamilton on November 19-21, 2022.

#nomoreantisemitism is a three-day eventfeaturing keynote speakers, as well as an exhibition with book sales, and displays and booths hosted by community organizations. ASL (American Sign Language) translation will be provided for each Conference session.

Said Gustavo Rymberg, CEO, Hamilton Jewish Federation, “When anyone’s civil or human rights are under threat, antisemitism is likely to grow We must address antisemitism and educate the public, while always being alert and ready to call out acts of hate. We invite all in the Hamilton community to participate with Hamilton Jewish Federation in the inaugural #nomoreantisemitism International Conference.”

In person tickets for keynote presentations on Saturday, November 19, and Monday, November 21 are now sold out, but online tickets to participate via zoom are available for purchase.

The Saturday, November 19 keynote speakers are Dr. Robert Rozett International Institute for Holocaust Research, and acclaimed author Dara Horn, author of People Love Dead Jews: Reports from a Haunted Present.

Monday, November 21 keynote speakers are Alana Newhouse, editor-in-chief, Tablet Magazine and Elisha Wiesel, continuing the legacy of his father, Elie Wiesel. Online tickets can be purchased for both the Saturday and Monday keynote presentations at www.jewishhamilton.org.

The #nomoreantisemitism Conference sessions on Sunday, November 20 features two tracks – Advocates Track with sessions taking place at the Braley Health Centre and the Educators Track with sessions taking place at the Art Gallery of Hamilton.

Advocates Track sessions are aimed at the general public and will provide opportunities to share and learn together. Educators Track sessions are designed for educators from all levels (elementary to university), but everyone is invited to attend. Speakers in this track will be sharing new tools and curricula to further support educators in teaching about antisemitism in their classrooms.

In person and online tickets to the Advocates Track and Educators Track can be purchased at www.jewishhamilton.org.