Hamilton Housing and homelessness budget up by 55 percent in five years

An opportunity is coming up this month that will allow residents of Hamilton to weigh in on the encampment issue. The City of Hamilton will undertake a public engagement process this month where community members are encouraged to provide input on a new approach to assisting unsheltered individuals in the city. On May 25th in response to numerous complaints the city issued trespass notices to residents of the encampment that is adjacent to Whitehern and the YWCA. That followed frequent visits by city staff to the encampment since March 1.

The most recent wrinkle on the issue came when council on a 9-5 vote, approved a motion by Ward 5 councillor Matt Francis for the city to explore a possible registry of homeowners in Hamilton who might provide space or shelter to encampment residents. That report has yet to be completed but in response to questions from the Bay Observer it does not appear the city will be getting involved in deciding which encampment residents might be candidates for being matched up with a home, based on issues such as mental illness and addictions.

The Bay Observer had asked “Of our encampment population roughly what proportion would suffer from addiction/mental illness as opposed to those who simply cannot afford housing. I’m trying to arrive at a number of individuals that could possibly be candidates for the proposed volunteer community housing roster.” Replied Danielle Blake, Acting Manager, Housing Focused Street Outreach with the City’s Housing Services Division, “The City of Hamilton takes a housing first approach, meaning that the goal for everyone, regardless of their needs, is to be housed. To respect and protect the privacy of community members, the City is not able to share personal information on encampment residents for the purpose of matching them to a registry.” Nonetheless, she added, “City Council’s direction was for Housing Services Division to explore the feasibility of a registry and through this work Housing Services staff will engage with City Risk and Legal staff.”

City staff point out that the amount of money being allocated to housing and homelessness has risen by 55% in the past five years, and is spending 30% more on housing residents in need in 2023 than in 2022. and 55% more than five years ago. The City’s most recent budget allocates $70.1 million towards housing and related services and is an investment the City shares with the provincial and federal governments.

– The additional 30% or $16.4 million, is being invested across the housing continuum and includes:

o An additional $4 million for affordable housing initiatives to help enable non-profit development and acquisition of affordable housing.

o A $1.1 million top-up in rent supplements and operating subsidies to social housing providers to keep affordable units on the market.

o $550,000 in cost-of-living adjustments for community shelters funded through additional provincial investments in the Homelessness Prevention Program.

o $2.6 million to enhance staffing and services at the YWCA Transitional Living Program, a 65-bed facility that offers transitional housing for up to two years for women.

Contacted by the Bay Observer, Councillor Francis says there is no single solution to the problem and that voluntary support of persons without housing by individuals, “ has the potential to be another tool in our tool belt and is by no means a silver bullet to solve homelessness. It’s been sent off to staff to study the viability of such a program and I look forward to seeing the results. It’s going to take 100 small ideas like this to accomplish our goal of solving homelessness which is no easy task. If this can be a way to safely help a small number of people then it would be a great benefit.”