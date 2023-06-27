Wednesday , 28 June 2023
Hamilton hits record for posting $1 Billion in new building permits

John Best and Bill Kelly discuss

June 27, 20231 Mins read211 Views

At a time when Hamilton and other Ontario municipalities are struggling with high taxes, housing affordability and the homelessness problem, there was a flash of good news for Hamilton. The city’s economic development department announced it had reached the $1 Billion mark by June 14, which is three days better than the previous record set in 2022. The city is on track for a new record in building permits and the mix of permits is more evenly spread over building categories, with industrial and commercial construction showing strength. Bay Observer publisher John Best and Bill Kelly discussed the development on the Bill Kelly Show Tuesday.

