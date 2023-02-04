Hamilton Health Science a leader in organ donations and transplants

There once was a time when organ transplants made world headline news. Now the life-saving practice has become so widespread that Hamilton Health Sciences performed just under 200 organ and tissue transplants last year alone. That makes HHS an Ontario leader. For the eighth consecutive year, Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN) has recognized Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) with two prestigious awards that showcase the hospital’s success in organ donation.

HHS received the Provincial Conversion Rate Award for reaching a conversion rate of 64 percent, which exceeds the target of 63 percent set by Ontario Health (TGLN). Organ donation is a complex process, and the conversion rate reflects how well TGLN and HHS work together to save lives. The conversion rate is the percentage of potential organ donors (patients who pass away in a hospital setting and are determined to be medically suitable for donation) who went on to become actual donors.

In addition, HHS also received the Award of Excellence for meeting or exceeding the provincial target for conversion rate for four or more consecutive years, demonstrating an outstanding commitment to the implementation of donation leading practices.

“This important work is often wrought with challenging moments in which there are difficult decisions and hard conversations,” says Deb Bedini, Vice President of Adult Regional Care at HHS. “Receiving these accolades reminds us to pause and reflect on the work of many individuals at Hamilton General Hospital, McMaster Children’s Hospital and Juravinski Hospital who are instrumental in caring for patients and their families, and ultimately helping to save lives.”

In 2021/2022, Hamilton Health Sciences had 25 organ donors, which led to 89 organs donated for transplant, and 84 tissue donors. These donations enhanced the lives of many.

Over 4 million Ontarians have formally registered their consent to organ and tissue donation. HHS encourages everyone to their family about your donation decision, and visit www.BeADonor.ca to register or learn more.