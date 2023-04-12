Hamilton gets increased cash for homelessness prevention

The Ontario government announced $27,895,500 in each of the next three years for homelessness prevention programs in Hamilton. This represents a $4,335,800 or 18 per cent increase over last year’s funding. The investment will help more people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. Said Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “This funding increase represents the type of predictable and stable support that municipalities have been asking for. Our government has met with partners and stakeholders in Hamilton, we have heard their concerns and we are providing funding support to improve the city’s supportive housing system.”

This new funding, announced in the 2023 Budget provided an additional $202 million annually in the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program, bringing Ontario’s total yearly investment in these programs to close to $700 million.

The funding will support community organizations such as Indwell in delivering supportive housing in the City of Hamilton. Said Jeff Neven, CEO of Indwell. “This annual increase to HPP funding provides opportunities for municipalities to make new capital investments in supportive housing.” This funding will help municipalities to move beyond short-term and emergency interventions to more permanent housing solutions.

In order to access HPP funding, Service Managers must have a comprehensive and current list of people experiencing homelessness in place, along with information about their needs.