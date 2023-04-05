Hamilton Firefighters rescue resident trapped in apartment fire

Hamilton firefighters rescued an individual who was trapped in their apartment after fire broke out. Firefighters were called to 140 Robinson Street, between Bay Street South and Caroline Street South at about 3 Wednesday morning. The call was quickly upgraded to a structure fire when Fire Dispatch received a call from an occupant of an 18th floor apartment, reporting their apartment was on fire and that they were trapped. First arriving crews immediately headed to the 18th floor to initiate search and rescue operations, all the while, Fire Dispatch staff stayed on the line with the caller. As crews attempted to make entry into the apartment they were met with heavy smoke and fire. Quickly firefighters knocked down the immediate fire inside the apartment, and were able to locate and rescue the occupant. Injuries to the occupant appeared to be minor in nature. They received initial medical treatment on scene by Hamilton Paramedics and were then transported to Hospital. The remaining fire in the apartment was quickly brought under control. No other injuries have been reported. The fire apartment sustained significant smoke and fire damage. Damage to the apartment is estimated to be in excess of $100,000.00. The cause of the fire is not known at this time and the Ontario Fire Marshals Office has been notified.