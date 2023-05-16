Hamilton firefighters kept busy battling three blazes

In what was probably the busiest day for firefighters this year Hamilton Fire had to deal with three blazes—two of them causing over $1 million in damages.

The most serious of these was a fire in the driveway of 39 Cloverhill Road, on Hamilton’s West Mountain. While on route Fire Dispatch was told the fire had extended into the house. Responding firefighters could see the smoke from Upper James Street. By the time firefighters arrives the blasé had spread to the house next door. Before it was over both houses had suffered severe damage. Also lost were a motorcycle and a vehicle. No one was hurt and damage is estimated at $600,000. The Red Cross was called in to assist those displaced.

Earlier in the day firefighters were called to a house fire in Millgrove. There are no hydrants in the rural area so firefighters had to organize a tanker shuttle. Before the blaze was extinguished, flames had broken through the roof of the home and total damage is estimated at $500,000.

Also Monday morning Hamilton Fire responded to a blaze at a tire storage facility at 360 Wentworth Street North. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the outside of the building. There was some interior smoke damage as well. Total damage is estimated at $25,000