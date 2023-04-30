Sunday , 30 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton fire rescue resident from smoke-filled home
News

Hamilton fire rescue resident from smoke-filled home

April 30, 20231 Mins read131 Views

Hamilton Firefighters rescued an unconscious person from a Nebo Road house fire yesterday afternoon. Hamilton Fire was called to 810 Nebo Road, between Twenty Road and Dickenson Road. When they got there, crews reported smoke visible from the eaves of a one and half story home. As firefighters were preparing to enter the home they were advised by Police that a person was still inside. Search and rescue operations were immediately initiated. Firefighters entering the house encountered heavy smoke. Within minutes a person was located on the main floor of the house. The person was quickly removed to the rear of the home in an unconscious condition. Firefighters began life saving measures and the person regained consciousness. The person was then transported to hospital by Hamilton Paramedics. The fire was located on the main floor of the house and quickly extinguished. The fire was contained to the room of origin, however the rest of the house sustained significant smoke and heat damage. Damage is estimated to be in the $200,000.00 range. Given the circumstances of the fire the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

Previous post Police investigate shooting on Hamilton Mountain

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

3,000 cyclists compete in the Paris to Ancaster classic bike race

April 30, 2023
NewsOpinion

Cycling safety tips from sparsely-populated Idaho

April 30, 2023
Wellness

Hamilton Youngsters getting hooked on hookahs

April 30, 2023
News

Hamilton fire rescue resident from smoke-filled home

April 30, 2023

Related Articles

News

3,000 cyclists compete in the Paris to Ancaster classic bike race

More than 3,000 men and women of all ages took part in...

By April 30, 2023
NewsOpinion

Cycling safety tips from sparsely-populated Idaho

Anyone who has watched a cyclist approaching an intersection will observe that...

By April 30, 2023
News

Police investigate shooting on Hamilton Mountain

The Hamilton Police are investigating a report of shots fired, In the...

By April 30, 2023
News

Another West Harbour Community Consultation Event planned

The City of Hamilton will hold a a community event to provide...

By April 29, 2023