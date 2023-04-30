Hamilton fire rescue resident from smoke-filled home

Hamilton Firefighters rescued an unconscious person from a Nebo Road house fire yesterday afternoon. Hamilton Fire was called to 810 Nebo Road, between Twenty Road and Dickenson Road. When they got there, crews reported smoke visible from the eaves of a one and half story home. As firefighters were preparing to enter the home they were advised by Police that a person was still inside. Search and rescue operations were immediately initiated. Firefighters entering the house encountered heavy smoke. Within minutes a person was located on the main floor of the house. The person was quickly removed to the rear of the home in an unconscious condition. Firefighters began life saving measures and the person regained consciousness. The person was then transported to hospital by Hamilton Paramedics. The fire was located on the main floor of the house and quickly extinguished. The fire was contained to the room of origin, however the rest of the house sustained significant smoke and heat damage. Damage is estimated to be in the $200,000.00 range. Given the circumstances of the fire the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.