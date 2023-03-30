Update: Hamilton Fire kept busy with two rural blazes, one involving multiple fire departments

The Hamilton Fire department was kept busy Thursday morning with two major blazes, both in rural areas where water is an issue. At 06:35 a.m. this morning the Hamilton Fire Department received a call from a passerby reporting what they thought was white smoke coming from the roof of a building at 183 Hendershot Road in Binbrook – Ward 11. First arriving crews reported light smoke light visible from a section of a large one-storey “U” shaped, concrete block, commercial building. The crew made entry into the building and confirmed a working structure fire inside an automotive shop. The alarm was immediately upgraded to a first alarm structure fire. Two hose lines were deployed inside the structure for interior firefighting operations. While the crews were inside the fire grew rapidly in size and intensity. The alarm was further upgraded to a multiple alarm. This then brought additional crews from across the City to the scene. This area did not have hydrants and six water tankers were dispatched to initiate a water shuttle in order to provide water for firefighting purposes. As the fire was now starting to break through the roof, the interior crews were pulled out due large cracks were now visible in the exterior walls and a concern for structural collapse. A exterior/defensive fire attack was then put in place, utilizing an aerial device and it’s large water volume master stream and numerous large volume hand hose lines positioned around the building. Given the need to be able to maintain a constant large volume flow of water, Mutual Aid was requested, with Grimsby sending one Tanker and West Lincoln sending two Tankers. This was in addition to the nine Hamilton Fire Department Tankers also involved for a total of twelve Tankers. At the height of the fire over thirty five fire apparatus/units were involved in various operations. Within an hour of the fire sections of the roof collapsed. Through a focused effort by a number of crews the fire was cut off before spreading to the adjoining units in the building. This was a stubborn fire and crews approximately two hours to bring it under control. No injuries have been reported at this time. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified as was the Ministry of the Environment. Damage is estimated to be in excess of $1.5 million dollars and the cause is unknown at this time. The site is the headquarters of MalJohn Company, a manufacturer of plastic products used in agriculture, mining and other industries.

At 11:11 p.m. this morning the Hamilton Fire Department received a call for a report of a structure fire at 8192 Airport Road in Mount Hope, between Miles Road and Upper James Street. Responding crews very quickly notified Fire Dispatch that heavy smoke could be seen from a distance. First arriving crews reported a one storey residential structure fully involved with exposure to structures on either side. Quickly crews laid hose lines to cover the exposures and start fighting the fire. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. The involved structure is a total loss and there was some damage to the exterior of the house to the west.

The house was under renovation, damage estimates are expected to be in excess of $350,000.00. The cause of the fire has been identified as a Plumbers torch. No injuries have been reported.