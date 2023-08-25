Hamilton Farmers Market hoping new extended hours will make shopping more convenient

Hamilton Farmers Market will be a thriving part of a redeveloped downtown, as the core becomes a major residential area, but first it has to get through the disruptions of construction over the next few years. That was the thrust of a visioning report commissioned by the Market is it bounces back from the pandemic.

New Hours a first step

After a lot of internal and external consultation the Market is streamlining its hours of business. It will now be open four consecutive days without interruption—Wednesday to Saturday. The Market will be open 9-5 Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and will be open to 7pm on Friday. Market Manager Bill Slowka told the Bay Observer that the old hours were more suited to the past when farmers would harvest on Monday, and go to the market on Tuesday and then harvest again on Wednesday before returning to the market for the weekend.

Vision

Project for Public Spaces, the consultant who developed a vision for Hamilton’s Market says many communities are reinvesting in their markets, because they provide an opportunity for people to reconnect to their communities and they provide public gathering spaces.

Some of the key recommendations for Hamilton include:

Addressing the physical constraints of the present location

More opportunities for the market to spill out to the street

More local farmers, local producers, and pop-up vendors.

Making the market the center of the local food movement for Hamilton and serve as a resource and gathering point for the Downtown Hamilton community.

Bill Slowka says the market has returned to about 50 percent of the traffic pre-pandemic and hopes the new hours will make it possible for more people to visit. He is expecting to attract a couple of new vendors who will offer something new and unique to the current offerings

The new hours for Hamilton Farmers’ Market:

Wednesday 9-5

Thursday 9-5

Friday 9-7

Saturday 9-5