Saturday , 26 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton Farmers Market hoping new extended hours will make shopping more convenient
News

Hamilton Farmers Market hoping new extended hours will make shopping more convenient

August 25, 20231 Mins read198 Views

Hamilton Farmers Market will be a thriving part of a redeveloped downtown, as the core becomes a major residential area, but first it has to get through the disruptions of construction over the next few years. That was the thrust of a visioning report commissioned by the Market is it bounces back from the pandemic.

New Hours a first step

After a lot of internal and external consultation the Market is streamlining its hours of business. It will now be open four consecutive days without interruption—Wednesday to Saturday. The Market will be open 9-5 Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and will be open to 7pm on Friday. Market Manager Bill Slowka told the Bay Observer that the old hours were more suited to the past when farmers would harvest on Monday, and go to the market on Tuesday and then harvest again on Wednesday before returning to the market for the weekend.

Vision

Project for Public Spaces, the consultant who developed a vision for Hamilton’s Market says many communities are reinvesting in their markets, because they provide an opportunity for people to reconnect to their communities and they provide public gathering spaces.

Some of the key recommendations for Hamilton include:

  • Addressing the physical constraints of the present location
  • More opportunities for the market to spill out to the street
  • More local farmers,  local producers, and pop-up vendors.
  • Making the market the center of the local food movement for Hamilton and serve as a resource and gathering point for the Downtown Hamilton community.

Bill Slowka says the market has returned to about 50 percent of the traffic pre-pandemic and hopes the new hours will make it possible for more people to visit. He is expecting to attract a couple of new vendors who will offer something new and unique to the current offerings

The new hours for Hamilton Farmers’ Market:

Wednesday 9-5

Thursday 9-5

Friday 9-7

Saturday 9-5

Previous post Racalmutese Club celebrating 90 years in Hamilton with all-day public event

%s Comment

  • I am fortunately able to go to the Market on weekdays.
    The new hours are still limited to Saturday for people who work 9 to 5.
    Open till 5 is an improvement.
    The occasional Sunday might be a consideration?
    Secure bike parking, with surveillance, near the York entrance, would be a big plus.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Parking Lon on Strachan Street chosen for tiny shelters location.
OpinionUncategorized

Consultation a casualty in Tiny Shelter location

August 26, 2023
Opinion

Opinion: We need to find an encampment solution that does not involve city parks

August 25, 2023
Business

Business: Kleenex pulling out of Canada

August 25, 2023
News

Future of Discovery Centre and Waterfront Trust lands up for public input

August 25, 2023

Related Articles

News

Future of Discovery Centre and Waterfront Trust lands up for public input

While the exact fate of the Hamilton Waterfront Trust remains shrouded in...

ByAugust 25, 2023
News

Police looking for suspects in Woodlands park shooting

A late-night shooting at Woodlands Park on Barton Street has landed a...

ByAugust 24, 2023
News

Hamilton to implement an Indigenous Public Health strategy

Hamilton City Council has approved its first Indigenous Health Strategy, which aims...

ByAugust 23, 2023
News

King Street property owner pushing back against Metrolinx expropriation for LRT

Up until now it appears Metrolinx has been able to either purchase...

ByAugust 22, 2023