Hamilton facing massive water bill increases

Water bills in Hamilton are expected to more than double in the next 8 years. A staff report says the average household will see their water bill rise from an average of $877 to $2070 by 2032. That is an increase of 136 percent. Council will still have to approve the increases in each year’s budget, but a year ago staff submitted a report to the previous council that warned that the city was facing a $1 Billion wastewater infrastructure deficit that has to be addressed under increasing pressure from the Ontario Environment Ministry. The staff report last year warned that some of the necessary environmental approvals that the city gets more or less automatically for new housing could be withheld if the city is not seen to be making progress on stopping the flow of raw sewage into the harbour. The $1 Billion would allow the city to separate the roughly one third of the system where stormwater and sanitary sewers are combined.

The water bill increase was part of a staff report that said many residents in Hamilton are having trouble paying their water bills at the current level. When water bills are unpaid past 60 days the arrears are transferred to the property tax bill. From 2017 to 2022, the number of unpaid arrears tax roll transfers has essentially doubled with approximately 20,000 transfers in 2022. With respect to transferred arrears amounts, about $2.3 M was transferred in 2017 and $4.4 M in 2022 (over 90% increase in arrears transfer value versus 25% increase in rates). The report states, “the increase in arrears transfers since 2017 is most concerning as approximately 90% of arrears transfers are related to residential accounts.

To address the issue, staff are recommending a $500,000 fund be established to assist low-income homeowners who are over 65 years of age and have a combined household income of $41,800 or less. The financial assistance would amount to $145 to qualified accounts.