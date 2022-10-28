Hamilton election results show continued geographic split

The 2022 municipal election in Hamilton mirrored previous elections that have taken place since amalgamation with a split between the lower city and the upper city plus suburbs.

Pool-by-poll results released by the Hamilton election office show that Mayor-elect Andrea Horwath piled up significant leads in the lower city wards that partly encompassed her provincial riding, which allowed her to stave off Keanin Loomis who was stronger on Hamilton Mountain and in the suburbs. Loomis narrowly took the advance poll by 139 votes

Horwath amassed a 6,000 vote advantage over Loomis in Wards 1 through 7, with the bulk of that lead in the five lower city wards. She took mountain wards 6 and 7 by narrow margins over Loomis. In wards 8 through 15 Loomis compiled a 4,200 vote advantage over Horwath. Loomis’s biggest win was in Ancaster where he topped the polls with a 1,600 vote margin. Horwath’s biggest win was in Ward three which made up a significant portion of her old Hamilton Centre riding where she led Loomis by 1,800 votes