Sunday , 9 July 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Hamilton Economic Development hitting the majority of its Action Plan targets
Business

Hamilton Economic Development hitting the majority of its Action Plan targets

July 9, 20231 Mins read102 Views
The development of the former Stelco lands by Slate management will add to the city's commercial-industrial tax base

Hamilton Economic Development has issued its annual report card on its Action Plan for 2021-25 and it shows progress on eight out of 12 “stretch targets.” Highlights include:

Targets achieved

  • Add seven million square feet of new Industrial/Commercial space. The city has added nearly 3.8 million s.f. halfway through the target period.
  • Generate a total of $2.5 billion in Industrial/Commercial construction value. The city has added over $1 Billion in industrial/commercial construction with three years to go.
  • Increase new gross Commercial/Industrial assessment by 1.5 % per year. The city has averaged 3.3 percent in 2021-22 and is ahead of target.
  • Increase immigration to Hamilton by 25% by 2025 (2019 IRCC reported              immigration admissions for Hamilton as the baseline) 2022 immigration achieved a 41 percent increase over 2019. 16,000 immigrants have arrived between 2019 and 2022.
  • Create and maintain a list of 1,000 living wage employers in Hamilton. 623 living-wage employers have been identified so far. On target.
  • Attract five major events that generate a total combined economic      impact of at least $50 million. On Target. $21 million achieved in 2021-22
  • Increase HSR ridership to pre-pandemic ridership levels by 2023. Trending to Target. HSR ridership dropped from 21.6 million rides to 9.9 million during the pandemic. Ridership came halfway back in 2022 at 15.2 million rides.
  • Generate $1 million in direct City revenue from film production activity within Hamilton. Achieved. Almost $1.7 million achieved by 2022

Not achieved-Behind target

  • Triple the municipal tax assessment on the Stelco lands. The assessment is unchanged at $42 million, but development has not begun since the land takeover by Slate Management. It is expected some development could take place before 2025.
  • Increase Hamilton’s shovel-ready land supply by 500 acres. Only 91 acres were added in 2021-22 but more is expected to be added this year.
  • Achieve an average ground-floor commercial storefront occupancy of 90% across the Business Improvement Areas. Behind target. Ground-floor occupancy has dropped from 93.2 percent to 89.3 percent.
  • Reduce downtown office vacancy rate to pre-pandemic levels (2019 benchmark). Behind Target. The vacancy rate has increased from 11.9 percent to 13.3 percent.

In all, the department is measuring 77 action items and will submit its next report card in 2024.

Previous post Dog that was being dragged in Dundas has been rescued by authorities

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

Hamilton Economic Development hitting the majority of its Action Plan targets

July 9, 2023
News

Dog that was being dragged in Dundas has been rescued by authorities

July 9, 2023
News

Shots fired in downtown Hamilton

July 9, 2023
News

Hamilton Police looking for Wayne Sherman missing since Thursday

July 9, 2023

Related Articles

Business

First steps in major nuclear power expansion in Ontario

In what would be the first major nuclear power development in Ontario...

ByJuly 5, 2023
Business

Hamilton hits record for posting $1 Billion in new building permits

At a time when Hamilton and other Ontario municipalities are struggling with...

ByJune 27, 2023
Business

Bell Media asking for relief on its CTV local news obligations

Bell Media is asking the CRTC to lift local news requirements for...

ByJune 24, 2023
Business

Hamilton  Visitor Experience Centre celebrates its Grand Re-Opening

 The City of Hamilton took the wraps off  its  newly renovated Tourism...

ByJune 24, 2023