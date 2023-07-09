Hamilton Economic Development hitting the majority of its Action Plan targets

Hamilton Economic Development has issued its annual report card on its Action Plan for 2021-25 and it shows progress on eight out of 12 “stretch targets.” Highlights include:

Targets achieved

Add seven million square feet of new Industrial/Commercial space. The city has added nearly 3.8 million s.f. halfway through the target period.

Generate a total of $2.5 billion in Industrial/Commercial construction value. The city has added over $1 Billion in industrial/commercial construction with three years to go.

Increase new gross Commercial/Industrial assessment by 1.5 % per year. The city has averaged 3.3 percent in 2021-22 and is ahead of target.

Increase immigration to Hamilton by 25% by 2025 (2019 IRCC reported immigration admissions for Hamilton as the baseline) 2022 immigration achieved a 41 percent increase over 2019. 16,000 immigrants have arrived between 2019 and 2022.

Create and maintain a list of 1,000 living wage employers in Hamilton. 623 living-wage employers have been identified so far. On target.

Attract five major events that generate a total combined economic impact of at least $50 million. On Target. $21 million achieved in 2021-22

Increase HSR ridership to pre-pandemic ridership levels by 2023. Trending to Target. HSR ridership dropped from 21.6 million rides to 9.9 million during the pandemic. Ridership came halfway back in 2022 at 15.2 million rides.

Generate $1 million in direct City revenue from film production activity within Hamilton. Achieved. Almost $1.7 million achieved by 2022

Not achieved-Behind target

Triple the municipal tax assessment on the Stelco lands. The assessment is unchanged at $42 million, but development has not begun since the land takeover by Slate Management. It is expected some development could take place before 2025.

Increase Hamilton’s shovel-ready land supply by 500 acres. Only 91 acres were added in 2021-22 but more is expected to be added this year.

Achieve an average ground-floor commercial storefront occupancy of 90% across the Business Improvement Areas. Behind target. Ground-floor occupancy has dropped from 93.2 percent to 89.3 percent.

Reduce downtown office vacancy rate to pre-pandemic levels (2019 benchmark). Behind Target. The vacancy rate has increased from 11.9 percent to 13.3 percent.

In all, the department is measuring 77 action items and will submit its next report card in 2024.