Hamilton Crimestoppers celebrates 40th anniversary in style

It was all spit-and-polish at the Hamilton Police Chief’s gala Thursday, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Crimestoppers program in Hamilton. To mark the occasion—the ruby anniversary of the organization– many of the women in attendance wore red dresses. More than $30,000 was raised—the money going towards the rewards that Crimestoppers offers for anonymous tips. The first Canadian Crimestoppers program started in Hamilton in 1983 at CHCH TV, when the station agreed to produce and broadcast a weekly crime re-enactment in cooperation with Hamilton Police. In subsequent years the program spread across Canada and now is part of community policing in virtually every city in Canada.

Anne Marie and Chief Frank Bergen with MPP Donna Skelly

For more information on the early days of Crimestoppers in Hamilton, click here.