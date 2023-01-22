Monday , 23 January 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton Council closing in on budget
News

Hamilton Council closing in on budget

January 22, 20231 Mins read209 Views

Next week will be a meeting marathon for Hamilton Councillors. They will hold three meetings on the 2023 budget from the city departments, as well as a council meeting and a training session.

Monday the Planning and Economic Development committee will present their budget. They spend about $91 million per year but recover almost two thirds of their budget through fees. Developers often complain about the slow pace of approvals for their projects, but with 887 projects approved last year the department is averaging three and a half approvals per working day. The department is predicting roughly the same number of approvals in the coming year. In the years before the pandemic the department was averaging over 1,100 approvals a year or more than 4 and a half approvals a day.

Total value of permits in 2022 was $1.85 Billion, down slightly from 2021’s record of $2.1 Billion. The beigest change in building permits in the last two years is the sharp increase in the ratio of apartments and condos to single-family homes. In both 2021 and 2022, apartments for the first time outnumbered singles, semis, towns and stacked towns.

New industrial and commercial square footage was over a million square feet in 2022, less than half the square footage for both 2020 and 2021. The city has a strategy to attract fore commercial and industrial footage to take the tax burden away from the residential taxpayer, but some of these gains are offset by large industrial companies like Stelco successfully appealing their tax assessments.

Hamilton continues to be attractive to the Canadian and international film community with over 800 productions in 2022. Reflecting the growing trend towards remote work, Office vacancy rates in Hamilton were 13.29 percent, well above the rates of the previous three years.

Previous post Hamilton Winterfest 2023 is back from February 2-20.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Business

Massive Construction Projects in the pipeline for Hamilton

January 23, 2023
News

Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial

January 22, 2023
News

Hamilton Council closing in on budget

January 22, 2023
Lifestyle

Hamilton Winterfest 2023 is back from February 2-20.

January 22, 2023

Related Articles

News

Alanis Morrissette, Sarah Ferguson among the attendees at Lisa Marie Presley memorial

In a solemn gathering by hundreds at the Presley Graceland mansion, Lisa...

By January 22, 2023
News

Ancaster youth dies in single-car crash in Brant County

A single-car crash has claimed the life of a 19-year -old Ancaster...

By January 22, 2023
News

Canada remembers Lincoln Alexander on Lincoln Alexander Day

Tributes are coming in Saturday in honour of Lincoln Alexander Day, who...

By January 21, 2023
News

Auto Theft arrest prompts Hamilton Police Tutorial on prevention

Hamilton Police have released a list of measures residents can take to...

By January 21, 2023