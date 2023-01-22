Hamilton Council closing in on budget

Next week will be a meeting marathon for Hamilton Councillors. They will hold three meetings on the 2023 budget from the city departments, as well as a council meeting and a training session.

Monday the Planning and Economic Development committee will present their budget. They spend about $91 million per year but recover almost two thirds of their budget through fees. Developers often complain about the slow pace of approvals for their projects, but with 887 projects approved last year the department is averaging three and a half approvals per working day. The department is predicting roughly the same number of approvals in the coming year. In the years before the pandemic the department was averaging over 1,100 approvals a year or more than 4 and a half approvals a day.

Total value of permits in 2022 was $1.85 Billion, down slightly from 2021’s record of $2.1 Billion. The beigest change in building permits in the last two years is the sharp increase in the ratio of apartments and condos to single-family homes. In both 2021 and 2022, apartments for the first time outnumbered singles, semis, towns and stacked towns.

New industrial and commercial square footage was over a million square feet in 2022, less than half the square footage for both 2020 and 2021. The city has a strategy to attract fore commercial and industrial footage to take the tax burden away from the residential taxpayer, but some of these gains are offset by large industrial companies like Stelco successfully appealing their tax assessments.

Hamilton continues to be attractive to the Canadian and international film community with over 800 productions in 2022. Reflecting the growing trend towards remote work, Office vacancy rates in Hamilton were 13.29 percent, well above the rates of the previous three years.