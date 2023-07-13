Hamilton Council citizen advisory Committees to undergo scrutiny

Pending a review, some of Hamilton’s 14 citizen advisory groups may disappear. A motion by Ward One Councillor Maureen Wilson calls for a staff review of the current system, The review asks staff to explore “best practices” in the way other communities handle community engagement. While not explicit in the motion. the intent appears to work more closely with “local equity-deserving groups doing community and grassroots organizing”—in other words a move away from the formal advisory committee structure towards obtaining advice directly from community advocacy groups. Last year council acknowledged the committees’ status as “local boards” of council, and with that imposed a code of conduct for citizen members, that some felt restricted their ability to advocate.

Prior to his election, Kroetsch chaired the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Advisory Committee (LGBTQ), and expressed frustration with the advisory committee structure limiting the effectiveness of the committee.

The immediate effect of the motion is to halt the activity of most of the committees pending the review, which might be complete later this year. In the discussion, Councillors Wilson and Kroetsch suggested there was discontent by some members of the committees, as evidenced by resignations and inability to achieve a quorum in some cases.

the Advisory Committee with Persons with Disabilities and the Hamilton Municipal Heritage Committee are Sub-Committees of Council and are required by Provincial legislation, they are outside the scope of this proposed review. Also exempt are the Climate Change Advisory Committee, for which recruitment for the current Council term is underway, and the Hamilton Veterans Committee, so they can continue to plan the 2023 Remembrance Day Service.