Hamilton Council agrees to ambitious set of priorities to guide the next three years

Hamilton Council has agreed on a list of priorities that will take the city through to the end of 2026. This was one of the first initiatives proposed by Mayor Andrea Horwath after taking office. The priority-setting exercise was green-lit by council in January. Through this process, the councillors identified for this Term of Council: 3 Council Priorities, 9 Outcomes to be achieved and 21 draft Measures of Success.

Some of the highlights include:

Economic Development: Increase new Commercial and Industrial construction by 1.4 million square feet and $500 million in construction value per year with an ecological and economic lens. The city hot $400 million in this category last year and is on target to achieve something similar this year.

Climate: Accelerate the City’s current Climate Change Action Plan goal of a 50% reduction in total Corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from 2005 Baseline by 2030, to achieve a 55% reduction by the end of 2026. Increase urban tree canopy coverage by 2 percent by 2026

Housing: 20,000 new units by 2026. 10 percent affordable housing. Preservation and maintenance of current rental housing stock.

Homelessness: reduce number of homeless by 30% (400 individuals). Increased shelter capacity

Mobility, Traffic: 40 km of bike lanes, paths per year

New budget processes

Improved public engagement

Better customer service. Better tracking of customer interactions and outcomes

Employer of Choice: Reduce turnover rate and decrease job offer declines by new job candidates

The recommended priorities were arrived at after council workshops with a facilitator in the spring. Senior staff were given their first formal; look at the priorities at a meeting earlier this week. It will be up to staff now to figure out a way of incorporating the priorities into the overall work plan. There will also be new costs associated with some of the priorities that do not currently exist in the current budget not in the budget forecasts for the tears 2024-2026. A key message to council from Horwath was the need to be disciplined in sticking to the priorities. The first few months of the current term of council have seen several instances where councillors have walked on motions and amendments that involved unbudgeted spending.