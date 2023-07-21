Hamilton City Manager retiring, mayor will lead search for replacement

City Manager Janette Smith has announced her plan to retire effective October this year. The move provides an opportunity under the Strong Mayor powers recently conferred on municipalities for Mayor Howarth to select a replacement. Her office immediately announced that Horwath “will lead an expansive search for its next City Manager.” This represents a potential departure from past practice where all of council were involved in the selection process, as they were with the appointment of Smith. They mayor may still opt to involve council, but the final say is hers.

Smith, who was named City Manager in May 2019, has announced her plans to retire in October, after 34 years of dedicated public service.

Before joining the City of Hamilton, Smith worked with the Region of Peel where she held roles including Commissioner of Public Works, Commissioner of Health Services and Director of Long-Term Care.

“Janette led our public service through some of the most difficult years Hamilton has faced,” said Mayor Horwath. “I know she will continue to make a difference for city residents and staff for years to come, and I thank her for her service to Hamilton.”

A posting for the City Manager role will be released shortly, with the goal of naming a successor by the end of 2023. A release from the Mayor’s office notes, “the next City Manager will be tasked with helping implement council’s recently approved priorities including sustainable economic and ecological development, safe and thriving neighbourhoods, and the working of City Hall and transparency in municipal government.”

“This is one of the greatest cities in the world, and we will be looking for a City Manager who sees all the potential and opportunity Hamilton has to offer,” said Horwath. “We will continue to contend with challenging issues and deliver for the people of Hamilton. I will be looking for a bold and compelling leader who will inspire our public service, who loves this city, cares deeply about residents, and who will help Council deliver meaningful results on their behalf.”

Jason Thorne, General Manager of Planning and Economic Development, will serve as Acting City Manager until the search for a new City Manager is concluded.

“Jason is born and raised in Hamilton and understands this city deeply. I look forward to working with him in this role,” said Horwath.