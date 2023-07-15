Saturday , 15 July 2023
News

Hamilton City Hall safety bollards will be installed by September

July 15, 20231 Mins read125 Views

It looks like the installation of safety bollards around Hamilton City Hall won’t be complete until September. Due to material supply issues as well as weather delays, the updated completion date is now scheduled for September 2023, weather permitting. The contractor first set up their staging area between City Hall and the former Canadian Football Hall of Fame and the initial phase of work behind City Hall near Jackson Street commenced on April 23, 2023 and is nearing completion.

Phase two installations have begun in front of City Hall along Main Street West, followed by phase three and four which will take place along the Main and Bay Street side of City Hall.  Each phase will take between three to four weeks to complete and includes the installation of temporary construction fencing, rebar installations, concrete pouring, the installation of bollards and clean-up activities.

The staff update warns there will be periods of significant noise which are expected to last approximately a week for each phase. Access to City Hall will not be impacted at any point during the construction project and construction updates will be provided to Council and the community as the project progresses.  

