Hamilton City Chess Club to host 150th anniversary tournament August 19-20

Hamilton City Chess Club – the longest-standing chess club in Canada – is marking its 150th anniversary with a tournament, and the time clocks are ticking for players to register.

The tournament takes place August 19-20, 2023, at the Canadian Japanese Cultural Centre located at 45 Hempstead Drive in Hamilton. Additional tournament details, including format, time controls and registration fees, can be found on this information sheet.

“Players of all ages and skill levels are invited to register for the milestone tournament,” says Soroush Bagheri, the club’s president. “This tournament will offer players opportunities to compete against people of varying rating levels, to record their moves for analysis and improvement, and to gain valuable tournament experience.

“Of course, cash prizes, medals and trophies will also be up for grabs, and spectators are welcome to observe games and learn from other players’ moves and strategies while cheering on their favourite chess players.”

The 150th anniversary tournament is a culmination of chess’s long and rich history in the city. Organized chess in Canada started in Hamilton, with the formation of the Canadian Chess Association in 1872.

“Technically, Hamilton City Chess Club is 151-years-old, but we couldn’t celebrate our anniversary last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bagheri explains.

Playing chess at a tournament is much different than playing casually. Tournaments offer players a chance to really experience the cognitive benefits of the game, including:

• Critical thinking and problem-solving skills: Chess requires people to think ahead, and analyze different moves and consequences.

• Memory enhancement: People who play chess learn pattern recognition and remember moves that lead to wins and losses.

• Focus and concentration: Chess requires intense focus and concentration to avoid threats and find opportunities to develop pieces.

• Emotional regulation: Players learn to control their emotions and maintain composure when plans don’t go in their favour.

• Decision making under pressure: Chess encourages you to regularly face challenges and think about the moves to make for the best possible outcome.

For questions about the tournament and how to register, please contact chesshamilton@gmail.com. Please note, a Chess Federation of Canada membership is required to register for the tournament.

About Hamilton City Chess Club

Founded in 1872, Hamilton City Chess Club is the oldest chess club in Canada. Today, the club is home to more than 90 members of all ages and levels who come together to play competitive and recreational matches. Recently, Hamilton City Chess Club launched an academy for children ages 5-18 to learn the game and to hone their skills in a supportive environment. The hope is to foster future generations of chess players to continue the club’s long and storied history in Hamilton.