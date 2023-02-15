Wednesday , 15 February 2023
Politics

Hamilton Centre By-election set for March 16th

February 15, 20231 Mins read104 Views

The starting gun has been fired for the Hamilton Centre Provincial By-Election. Voting day will be March 16, four weeks away. The slate of candidates for the main Ontario parties is set. They include Hamilton Police officer, Sergeant Peter Wiesner. the PC candidate, Deirdre Pike for the Liberals, Sara Jama for the NDP and the Green Party’s Lucia Iannantuono.

The riding, vacated by Mayor Andrea Horwath, has been in NDP hands more or less since 1990. The riding underwent renaming and boundary adjustments between 1999 and 2007.

In the 2022 general election, voter turnout in the riding was down by 20 percent from the 2018 election but NDP support dropped by a third. City-wide NDP support dropped by 40,000 votes.

