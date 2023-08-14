Hamilton Cardinals stage thrilling walk-off win

Recruits from the Dominican Republic are lighting it up in the Intercounty Major Baseball League with the playoffs just around the corner.

Luis Bernardo, normally the Hamilton Cardinals starting catcher, pitched in relief to get a 10-9 win over the London Majors at Bernie Arbour Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Bernardo, who also went four-for-four at the plate including an eighth-inning home run that tied the game 9-9, played minor pro ball in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Ancaster native Adam Muir won the game for the Cards with the bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth.

The Majors, who have won the championship two years in a row, surprisingly are mired in seventh place, just behind the sixth-place Cardinals.

Rushil Bhat pitched in relief for the Cardinals on Sunday. Denis Gibbons Photo

London played without Dominican catcher Eduardo De Oleo, who earlier in the season set what is believed to be a league record by hitting four home runs in a game at Kitchener.

De Oleo played briefly for the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate in Fresno, California of the Pacific Coast League.

Last week the Guelph Royals got two superb mound performances out of a pair of Dominican flame-throwers. Claudio Custidio struck out 15 Kitchener batters and the next night Hector Yan also fanned 15 in a triumph over Hamilton.

Meanwhile, a pair of southpaws Yamichel Perez of Kitchener and Francisco Garces of Barrie are tied for the league lead in wins with six.

Perez is a native of Cuba and Garces, who hails from the Dominican Republic, played briefly for the San Diego Padres when Buddy Black was manager.