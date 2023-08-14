Tuesday , 15 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton Cardinals stage thrilling walk-off win
News

Hamilton Cardinals stage thrilling walk-off win

Story and Pictures By DENIS GIBBONS

August 14, 20231 Mins read104 Views
Game-day host Emily Thompson hurls a free T-shirt into the crowd

Recruits from the Dominican Republic are lighting it up in the Intercounty Major Baseball League with the playoffs just around the corner.

Luis Bernardo, normally the Hamilton Cardinals starting catcher, pitched in relief to get a 10-9 win over the London Majors at Bernie Arbour Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Bernardo, who also went four-for-four at the plate including an eighth-inning home run that tied the game 9-9, played minor pro ball in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Ancaster native Adam Muir won the game for the Cards with the bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth.

The Majors, who have won the championship two years in a row, surprisingly are mired in seventh place, just behind the sixth-place Cardinals.

Rushil Bhat pitched in relief for the Cardinals on Sunday. Denis Gibbons Photo

London played without Dominican catcher Eduardo De Oleo, who earlier in the season set what is believed to be a league record by hitting four home runs in a game at Kitchener.

De Oleo played briefly for the Houston Astros Triple-A affiliate in Fresno, California of the Pacific Coast League.

Last week the Guelph Royals got two superb mound performances out of a pair of Dominican flame-throwers. Claudio Custidio struck out 15 Kitchener batters and the next night Hector Yan also fanned 15 in a triumph over Hamilton.

Meanwhile, a pair of southpaws Yamichel Perez of Kitchener and Francisco Garces of Barrie are tied for the league lead in wins with six.

Perez is a native of Cuba and Garces, who hails from the Dominican Republic, played briefly for the San Diego Padres when Buddy Black was manager.

Previous post Legal case reminiscent of Charles Dicken's "Bleak House" is back before Hamilton Council

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Hamilton Cardinals stage thrilling walk-off win

August 14, 2023
News

Legal case reminiscent of Charles Dicken’s “Bleak House” is back before Hamilton Council

August 14, 2023
Opinion

Brian Henley, Beloved Hamilton historian passes

August 14, 2023
Business

Bill Kelly and John Best discuss the state of Broadcast Journalism on the final edition of the Bill Kelly Show on CHML

August 14, 2023

Related Articles

News

Legal case reminiscent of Charles Dicken’s “Bleak House” is back before Hamilton Council

In Charles’ Dickens Novel “Bleak House” litigants fight over a contested will...

ByAugust 14, 2023
News

Thieves swiped perfume and threatened store staff with pepper spray

Hamilton Police seek the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects involved in...

ByAugust 14, 2023
News

Blindsided North Enders question city plan for Tiny Homes

Shocked, dismayed, betrayed, that’s how some resident’s of Hamilton’s North End are...

ByAugust 14, 2023
News

TigerCats sign quarterback Mike Glass

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday, the football club has signed American quarterback...

ByAugust 13, 2023