Hamilton Black Film Festival back with a live event at the Westdale

This year, the Hamilton Black Film Festival and its partner Centre francophone Hamilton will screen 24 films from 9 countries, including feature films, documentaries, and short films from established and emerging filmmakers. There will also be panel discussions, workshops, performances and networking opportunities for filmmakers and industry professionals. The event will take place at the Westdale Theatre, 1014 Ming Street West.

HBFF provides a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work and create a space for conversation about the representation of black people and people of color in the film industry. Its mission is to amplify the voices of BIPOC filmmakers and provide a cross-cultural gathering space for the community.

Festival program:

DAY 1 – May 26, 2023, at 5 p.m.: Opening night. We invite ethnocultural associations, community organizations and industry companies to join the opening night. The screening of the opening film will begin at 7 p.m.

DAY 2 – May 27, 2023, at 3 p.m.: Multicultural night. Dress in traditional clothes and come and have a pleasant time of cultural pride and intercultural exchange. A show and food will enhance the evening.

DAY 3 – May 28, 2023, at 5 p.m.: Awards ceremony. In the presence of the festival jury, we also invite the public, producers, directors, actors, and the media to participate in the celebration.

Tickets are available on eventive.org for online and in-person events. Online pass ($35 until April 30th then $55) at eventive.org/passes/buy

Visit hbff.ca for more information.