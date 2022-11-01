The Bay Observer
Hamilton based Family-Owned businesses opens first Franchise location in Niagara Falls.
Hamilton based Family-Owned businesses opens first Franchise location in Niagara Falls.

November 1, 2022
From Left to right: Nadeem Younis, Chairman & CEO,Haider Nadeem COO, Abid Pirzada, Franchisee,Dawood Younis, Innovation Officer Tony Baldinelli,, MP Niagara Falls; Saghir Khawaja, Franchisee

When Nadeem Younis took over Eastern Food Market in Hamilton 10 years ago, at 920 Upper Westworth across from Limeridge Mall, it was a struggling store. 10 years later the store has moved and upgraded in Hamilton, seen over 10 times growth, and has now opened a 10,000 Square Foot establishment in the heart of Niagara Falls at 4465 Drummond Road.

The first ever franchise location is in partnership with two St. Catherines entrepreneurs.

The halal supermarket provides an opportunity for people to get Halal foods locally in Niagara, instead of taking weekend trips to hubs such as Mississauga and Toronto. It also offers consumers a chance to expand their palate and try new foods.

