Hamilton-based company hoping to continue training RCAF crews

KF Aerospace which operates a maintenance facility at Hamilton International Airport is part of a consortium that is bidding on a large training contract for the RCAF. KF Aero and the flight training company CAE formed a partnership called SKYALYNE in 2018. Between them they offer aircrew training programs in two locations. The Contracted Flying Training and Support (CFTS) program in Southport, MB, is led by KF Aerospace and the NATO Flying Training in Canada (NFTC) program in Moose Jaw, SK/Cold Lake, AB, is managed by Montreal-based CAE.

As these contracts are nearing the end of their terms, the RCAF has decided to combine the two programs and add additional training currently provided by the military in Winnipeg. The combined aircrew training service contract is called the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program.

FAcT will be led by a single training provider responsible for turnkey training operations. To determine the next sole contractor for FAcT, the Government of Canada has announced a competitive bidding process and chosen a small number of pre-qualified suppliers, including SkyAlyne. The contract award is expected in 2023.

Skyalyne is the only Canadian based bigger shortlisted for the project. In a news release, Skyalyne noted, “aside from the tremendous economic and strategic benefits SkyAlyne would bring to Canada, we have unmatched experience in training Canada’s military pilots and aircrew. Our parent companies CAE and KF Aerospace currently provide all phases of contracted military pilot training and in-service support for the Royal Canadian Air Force…we provide the lowest transition risk when it comes time to begin phasing in the FAcT program from the current programs.”