Saturday , 13 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Business Hamilton-based company hoping to continue training RCAF crews
Business

Hamilton-based company hoping to continue training RCAF crews

May 12, 20231 Mins read173 Views

KF Aerospace which operates a maintenance facility at Hamilton International Airport is part of a consortium that is bidding on a large training contract for the RCAF. KF Aero and the flight training company CAE formed a partnership called SKYALYNE in 2018. Between them they offer aircrew training programs in two locations. The Contracted Flying Training and Support  (CFTS) program in Southport, MB, is led by KF Aerospace and the NATO Flying Training in Canada  (NFTC) program in Moose Jaw, SK/Cold Lake, AB, is managed by Montreal-based CAE.

As these contracts are nearing the end of their terms, the RCAF has decided to combine the two programs and add additional training currently provided by the military in Winnipeg. The combined aircrew training service contract is called the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program.

FAcT will be led by a single training provider responsible for turnkey training operations. To determine the next sole contractor for FAcT, the Government of Canada has announced a competitive bidding process and chosen a small number of pre-qualified suppliers, including SkyAlyne. The contract award is expected in 2023.

Skyalyne is the only Canadian based bigger shortlisted for the project. In a news release, Skyalyne noted, “aside from the tremendous economic and strategic benefits SkyAlyne would bring to Canada, we have unmatched experience in training Canada’s military pilots and aircrew. Our parent companies CAE and KF Aerospace currently provide all phases of contracted military pilot training and in-service support for the Royal Canadian Air Force…we provide the lowest transition risk when it comes time to begin phasing in the FAcT program from the current programs.”

Previous post Halton reporting a case of Hepatitis A at Rattlesnake Point Golf Club

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Halton Police cuff suspect in sophisticated auto theft ring

May 12, 2023
News

Lecce memo orders school boards to welcome police at parent events

May 12, 2023
News

GO Transit joining the E-Bus parade

May 12, 2023
Lifestyle

Dozens of live musical performers in the Gore this summer

May 12, 2023

Related Articles

Business

HOPA Ports post big profit year in 2022

The Hamilton and Oshawa Port Authority’s financial results for 2022 show continued...

By May 11, 2023
Business

Mohawk College-based network offering training in the skills of the future

Mohawk College was one of 14 Canadian institutions briefing Federal MPs this...

By May 10, 2023
Business

South American city investing heavily in E-Buses

Bloomberg has published  a feature story about the roll-out of electric buses...

By May 8, 2023
Business

Gatorade Announces Partnership with WNBA Basketball Star Kia Nurse

Gatorade Canada announced It has partnered with Hamilton’s  Kia Nurse of the...

By May 8, 2023