Hamilton Area rating “slush-fund” issue raises its head again

The amount of money was not significant –about $2,000, but it triggered an interesting discussion at Hamilton Public Works Committee. At issue was a motion by Ward Seven Councillor Esther Pauls to waive the fee for the installation of temporary bleachers at TB McQuesten Park to accommodate a 3 0n 3 charity basketball tournament. The funding would come from the Ward Seven Area Rating Fund. Ward Six councillor, John-Paul Danko, while acknowledging the event was worthwhile, expressed his ongoing concern with non-capital projects being funded through the use of funds under the personal control of a councillor. The area rating funding has been around for more than a decade. Under the scheme, the old eight city wards instead of getting a minor tax reduction as a result of amalgamation, would instead receive roughly $1 million per year for “infrastructure upgrades”. Some Councillors have put the funds to the intended use of sidewalks and other hard infrastructure, but sometimes the funding has been used for less urgent needs like public art or community events like the one proposed by Clr. Pauls.

Danko’s comments about the disadvantage placed on rural councillors came just minutes after Ward 11 Councillor Mark Tadeson complained about the difficulty he is having getting a driveway relocated for a constituent on Trinity Church Road. The relocation would involve the removal of a tree. The property is located at a dip in the road and Tadeson says it represents a safety issue. There have been five accidents there in recent years. A staff report recommended against Tadeson’s plan and instead proposed a solution involving installing bollards and road marking. Tadeson vowed to be back with a new proposal.