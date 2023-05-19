Saturday , 20 May 2023
Hamilton and Burlington Rose Society staging its annual June Show

The Hamilton and Burlington Rose Society will stage its 66th annual June Rose Show at the RBG. Saturday June 24 from 1 to 5 pm and Sunday June 25th from 10 am to 3 pm.

Visitors will be treated to a display of cut garden roses and floral design The event is staged at The Royal Botanical Gardens Centre in the Annex Café ( 680 Plains Rd West- Burlington-On) Everyone is welcome to attend. Entrance is free with RBG Admission.

The Hamilton and Burlington Rose Society promotes interest in, and love for, the care and cultivation of roses. It is associated with the Royal Botanical Gardens and the Canadian Rose Society. Members meet to listen to guest speakers, exchange information, and learn about a cross-section of different types of roses. Guests are welcome. The society holds its juried rose show each June at the Royal Botanical Gardens Centre in Burlington. Info: hbrosesociety@sympatico.ca

