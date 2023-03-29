Wednesday , 29 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Hamilton 2023 budget gets final approval
News

Hamilton 2023 budget gets final approval

Last minute funding reduces tax increase to under 6 percent

March 29, 20231 Mins read107 Views

Hamilton’s 2023 budget got final approval Wednesday by a 10-6 margin. A last-minute intervention by Mayor Andrea Horwath got the budget increase down to 5.8456 percent, down from just under 7 percent that had been expected. An emotional Mayor Horwath apologized for springing the changes at the last minute, noting that she has been dealing with a family emergency, but said she had been working with staff to see if additional sources of funding could be found to finance some of the initiatives that council had added to the budget. As it turned out last week’s provincial budget contained some unexpected funding relief, and OLG revenues that are shared with the City were better than expected. In addition, some accounting for employee’s costs was changed to create additional funds. The tax increase will work out to an increase of $262 for the average homeowner.

Those voting against the budget were Councillors. Jeff Beattie, Matt Francis, Ward 14’s Mike Spadafora,  Mark Tadeson, and Tom Jackson. And in a bit of a surprise Brad Clark who had chaired the dozens of budget meetings also voted against the budget.

Major highlights included:

  • The Police budget was approved by a 10-5 margin
  • A motion to scale back a $2.6 million grant to the YWCA to $2 Million lost 7-9
  • Expanding the livable wage provision to summer students was defeated  4-9
  • The controversial $40,000 increase to councillors’ office budget was defeated on an 8-8 tie vote
Previous post Esther Pauls addresses her conflict issue with fellow councillors

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Hamilton 2023 budget gets final approval

March 29, 2023
NewsPolitics

Esther Pauls addresses her conflict issue with fellow councillors

March 29, 2023
News

Downbound Claremont Access to remain  closed all summer.

March 29, 2023
Podcast

Green Economy, relief to low income Canadians the focus of the Freeland budget

March 28, 2023

Related Articles

NewsPolitics

Esther Pauls addresses her conflict issue with fellow councillors

There a little discomfort evident at Wednesday’s GIC meeting as the report...

By March 29, 2023
News

Downbound Claremont Access to remain  closed all summer.

In a communication update Hamilton staff say a short-term fix of the...

By March 29, 2023
News

Waterloo GO bus route recalls old Canada Coach Lines service

Starting April 10 weekday GO Bus service will operate hourly in both...

By March 28, 2023
News

Two familiar GTAH TV faces making moves

Some big changes in the area TV scene with the cancellation of...

By March 28, 2023