Tuesday , 13 June 2023
Halton Teacher advocating for trades and technology training is honoured

June 13, 2023

With greater importance being placed on getting young people interested in trades, Wade Richardson, a Halton machine shop teacher who also heads the  Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program (OYAP) for the HDSB, has received the Lifetime Membership Award from the Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE).

The award recognizes an individual who has made a “substantial contribution to advancing Technological Education in Ontario through work with the Ontario Council for Technology Education over a dedicated period of time.” Nominees demonstrate a commitment to the furtherance of Technological Education at the school and board level by promoting careers in technology  through apprenticeship, co-op programs, post secondary education programs and other career pathway activities.

Said Richardson, “It is so satisfying to know the difference that we, as an organization, have made to furthering technological education in Ontario, and I’m thrilled to have played a part in that alongside so many talented, dedicated and devoted professionals.”

Nick Frankovich, Superintendent of Education for the HDSB, commented, “His commitment to advancing technological education, not just in Halton but across the province, has been exemplary. He has accomplished this as a teacher and system-lead to the benefit of countless students, and we extend our congratulations to him for this provincial recognition.”  

Over the years, Richardson has worked in many positions on the executive board for OCTE including conference organizer, stakeholder relations, OYAP representative and is currently the Chair. He has worked on many projects with OCTE over the years to support technological education. Some of the projects have been creating supporting resources for teachers, such as lesson plans and student information resources.

Hamilton Area rating "slush-fund" issue raises its head again

