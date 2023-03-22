Halton Skills competition for Secondary School coming soon

Its time again for the 31st annual Halton Skills Competition (secondary panel)this year returning as an in-person event on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at M.M. Robinson High School (2425 Upper Middle Rd., Burlington) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Approximately 150 Grade 9-12 secondary students will compete in a wide range of skills including 2D Character Animation, Baking, Cabinetmaking, Carpentry, Coding, Computer Aided Manufacturing, Culinary Arts, Electrical, Electronics, Graphic Design, Hairstyling, Horticulture and Landscape, Photography, Precision Machining, TV & Video Production and Welding.

“This unique Halton event is an amazing opportunity for students to become truly engaged in learning through technological education programs,” says Wade Richardson, OYAP and Pathways lead with the Halton District School Board. “Technological education is at the forefront of preparing our students for the careers of the future. Through the hard work and dedication of many teachers, the Halton Skills Competitions helps students hone their skills and compete in a friendly environment.”

A Career Showcase will take place during the day profiling representatives from the community, business, industry and education sectors.

“For student participants to see the tremendous industry and corporate support of their educational path, and the many educational and career opportunities available in post-secondary, is highly encouraging and motivating,” Richardson says.

Students successful in the competition will go forward and represent the HDSB at the Ontario Skills Competition in Toronto May 6-8. Those who qualify will move on to the Skills Canada National Competition.