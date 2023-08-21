Halton residents turn in three of five impaired drivers arrested over weekend

Halton residents continue to add to the windfall of impaired charges laid by Halton Police. Three of the five impaired charges laid over the weekend were the result of citizen complaints.

On August 18, 2023, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Waterdown Road and Highway 403 in Burlington. As a result of an investigation, aa7-year old f Oakville man was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

On the same day, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Cumming Boulevard and Bonin Crescent in Milton. As a result of an investigation, a 40-year-old from Milton was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Saturday Halton Police officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Regional Road 25 and 10 Side Road in Halton Hills. As a result of an investigation, a 24-year old resident of Sharon was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Sunday, Halton residents turned in two impaired drivers. Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Rebecca Street and Bronte Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, A 62-year old from Burlington was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Also on Sunday, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Tremaine Road and Louis St. Laurent Avenue in Milton. As a result of an investigation, a 46-year-old from Oakville was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Disregarding signals and lights