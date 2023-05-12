Halton reporting a case of Hepatitis A at Rattlesnake Point Golf Club

Halton Region Public Health is reporting that a case of hepatitis A has been detected in a food handler who worked at the RattleSnake Point Golf Club Bistro in Milton, between April 20 and May 2, 2023.

Public health says it is possible patrons of the RattleSnake Point Golf Club Bistro who visited during this period may have been exposed. The golf club is working closely with Halton Region Public Health, and is contacting affected patrons.

Hepatitis A is an infectious disease caused by a virus that attacks the liver. Symptoms usually occur within 28 to 30 days after the virus enters the body, but they can begin any time between 15 to 50 days after exposure.

“While the risk of transmission is low, we are advising that anyone who may have been exposed monitor for signs and symptoms for 50 days from the date of their exposure,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Medical Officer of Health for Halton Region. “Hepatitis A can result in a liver infection and can be a greater health risk for older adults and those with liver disease.”

Hepatitis A vaccine given within 14 days of exposure may prevent the disease. Individuals who have received two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine or have had hepatitis A infection do not require the vaccine.

Free vaccination clinics

As a precaution, free hepatitis vaccination clinics are being organized. Halton Region Public Health strongly recommends that:

• anyone who visited the restaurant on April 29, April 30 and May 2 and have not received the vaccine or have immunity should get the hepatitis A vaccine at free immunization clinics (no appointment necessary) being offered at 550 Ontario Street South in Milton on:

o Friday, May 12 from 3 to 6 p.m.

o Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

o Monday, May 15 from 3 to 6 p.m.

• all patrons who ate or drank at the restaurant at the dates and times below should monitor for symptoms of hepatitis A and contact their health care provider if they experience symptoms:

o April 20-23

o April 25-27

o April 29-30

o May 2

Common symptoms of hepatitis A include:

• fever

• general feeling of discomfort, illness, or uneasiness

• abdominal discomfort

• loss of appetite

• tiredness

• nausea and vomiting

• dark urine

• jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

To help prevent hepatitis A infection:

• wash hands thoroughly using soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers and before handling or eating food;

• avoid eating raw fish or shellfish;

• avoid sharing food and common items such as water bottles and cutlery;

• drink properly treated or bottled water if travelling outside of Canada; and

• consider getting the hepatitis A immunization if travelling where the disease is common or your personal and or professional life puts you at risk for the disease.

Residents with questions about the disease or the vaccine, are urged to speak with your health care provider or contact Halton Region Public Health by calling 311. To learn more about hepatitis A, visit Halton’s Preventing Communicable Diseases webpage on halton.ca.