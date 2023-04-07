Halton Regional Police Service make three murder arrests in eight-month-old case

Three men are behind bars, charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting that took place in Oakville last August. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., Halton Regional Police Service were called to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road in Oakville following numerous reports of suspected gun-shots.

When police got there, they found a man and a woman both suffering from serious gunshot wounds. The male party was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the female victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The male victim of this homicide was identified as 27- year-old Arman Dhillon of Alberta. The adult female, who was with Dhillon, survived the shooting but sustained life-altering injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting. The getaway car was later found, torched, in Oakville.

This week, the Halton Regional Police Service, assisted by the Peel Regional Police and the Hamilton Police Service, carried out simultaneous search warrant operations at three different locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

During this operation, three males were arrested and charged in relation to the murder of Arman Dhillon.

30 year-old Joseph Richard Whitlock of Pickering, 29 year-old Karn Veer Sandhu of Edmonton, and 25 year-old Kulvir Bhatia of Calgary have each been charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.

None of the accused were on a form of release for violent crime at the time of the murder.

Police say the homicide was a targeted and planned murder that crossed provincial lines as part of a larger criminal-based conflict.

“This was a terrifying event for the residents of this community. Fortunately, no other persons were injured as a result. The Halton Regional Police Service will relentlessly investigate all acts of gun violence. I would like to thank all those members in the community, both here in Halton and throughout the GTA, who provided information to support this investigation. I would also like to commend a number of specialized units from within the Halton Regional Police Service as well as police services from other provinces who contributed to this significant investigation,” said HRPS Deputy Chief, Jeff Hill.

A video version of this media release with comments from Deputy Chief Jeff Hill and Inspector Trevor Bradley can be found here (https://vimeo.com/815308877).

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact the Homicide Unit tip line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.