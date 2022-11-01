Halton Region collecting public input on potential vacant homes tax

From November 1 to 30, 2022, the Region is inviting the public to provide feedback on a potential vacant homes tax for the community. In April 2022, Halton Regional Council directed staff to develop a proposed framework for a potential tax on vacant homes as a way to encourage owners to sell or rent out unoccupied homes, helping to increase the number of homes available in Halton.

A potential vacant homes tax would only affect unoccupied homes in Halton, and the cost would be based on a percentage of the home’s current value assessment (CVA). This type of tax is commonly implemented in communities with high housing prices and a low supply of homes for sale or rent.

Residents can provide input by completing a short online survey or attending a virtual (Zoom) public meeting on the following dates:

• Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The community input will help inform key features of a potential vacant homes tax, such as how long a home must be vacant before it is taxed, the level of taxation, how to identify vacant homes and exemptions, as well as the overall level of public support. The Region is conducting this study in partnership with the City of Burlington and the Towns of Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville.

To learn more about the potential vacant homes tax, take the survey or add a virtual meeting to your calendar, please visit halton.ca.