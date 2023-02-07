Wednesday , 8 February 2023
Halton Police nab suspect in January Armed Robbery

The Halton Regional Police Service has arrested a male in relation to an armed robbery at an Acton variety store.

On January 16, 2023, at approximately 10:50 am, a male suspect entered the Acton Discount Variety at 5 John Street South in Acton.  The male demanded cash and pointed a handgun at an employee in the store.  The suspect fled without obtaining any money.  No physical injuries were sustained as a result of the robbery.

The suspect was identified by investigators and on February 6, 2023, a Criminal Code search warrant was executed at an address on Victoria Street in Georgetown.

Christopher Dayfoot (37) of Georgetown has been charged with robbery.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The handgun used in the robbery was not recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

 Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

