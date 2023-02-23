Friday , 24 February 2023
Halton Police vow to hunt down carjackers who terrified shoppers in a Milton parking lot

February 23, 20232 Mins read125 Views
Police released video of one of the carjacking suspects as he was stealing gasoline

Halton Police have released a security camera image of one of two males responsible for a carjacking that took place on Tuesday in Milton.

At approximately 9:30 am on Tuesday, HRPS officers observed a stolen white pickup truck weaving in and out of traffic in the area of Derry Road and Holly Avenue in Milton.  The vehicle approached the police cruiser and then fled the area at a high rate of speed.  Police were not able to stop the vehicle as it fled.  The same vehicle was observed on several occasions driving erratically throughout Milton and was involved in two hit and run collisions as well as a gas drive-off at the Petro Canada located at 5 Main Street East at approximately 9:35 am.  The truck was also seen driving through a fence at Pineview Public School, and into a playground where children were playing.  No physical injuries were reported during these incidents.

At approximately 9:40 am, police received a report of a car jacking at the Metro parking lot located at 1050 Kennedy Circle in Milton.  The same white pickup truck struck a Honda CRV that was parked in the lot.  Two male suspects exited the truck and smashed the drivers side window of the CRV.  The suspects opened the door and forcefully removed a female who was seated in the driver’s seat.  The female was thrown to the ground by the suspects.  Both suspects entered the CRV and fled the parking lot.  The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The white pickup truck (2014 Ford F250) had been reported stolen from Peel Region on January 7, 2023.

The stolen Honda CRV was later recovered by police in the area of Kennedy Road South in Brampton (just before 3:00 pm).  The vehicle was not occupied at the time.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: male, white, approximately 6’2” tall, thin build, wearing a grey sweater

Suspect 2: male, white, dark hair, in his late 20’s, clean shaven, wearing a dark coloured hooded sweater

“This is a shocking and violent crime that put the lives of many Milton residents at risk. We are dedicating all available resources and will relentlessly pursue those responsible and hold them accountable,” says 1 District Superintendent Dave Stewart.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

