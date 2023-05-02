Halton Police staging 21st annual Police Day with events and displays

Following a three-year pause due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS will be hosting its 21st Police Day on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The free, family celebration of policing will take place rain or shine from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Police Headquarters, located at 2485 North Service Road in Oakville.

Police Day will offer visitors of all ages a series of interactive displays and demonstrations.

The theme of this year’s event is “Halton Regional Police Service: Helping Build Safer Communities”, in recognition of the key role partnerships with the public play in ensuring the safety and well-being of all those who call Halton Region home.

Opening ceremonies, featuring presentations by the Honour Guard, Pipes & Drums, and remarks from Chief of Police, Stephen Tanner, will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Additional highlights of the day will include:

Tactical Rescue Unit, K-9, and Motorcycle demonstrations

Interactive displays

Inflatable amusements and games

Live bands

BBQ catered by Troy’s Diner ($)

Indoors, guests will be treated to numerous booths with information about emergency services, diversity, and volunteer and recruiting opportunities.

Parking is free at the south and north side of the Region of Halton Building off North Service Road and Bronte Road.

Special Friends Day

Prior to the start of Police Day, HRPS will be hosting Special Friends Day, a free morning of activities and play for those of all ages with a developmental disability. The event will take place rain or shine from 10:00 a.m. until noon, also at Police Headquarters.

Attendance at Special Friends Day is by registration only. Those interested in taking part are asked to complete and submit the event form, here. Questions about Special Friends Day and/or the registration process can be emailed to Cst. Allison Theriault at Allison.Theriault@haltonpolice.ca.