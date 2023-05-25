Thursday , 25 May 2023
News

Halton Police seeking sex assault suspect

May 25, 2023

Halton Regional Police Service have a pretty good picture of a suspect in a sexual assault that took place in Oakville Saturday. The HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male responsible.

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, at approximately 10:30 am, the victim was walking in the area of Sandpiper Road and Fourth Line in Oakville when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male.  The victim fell to the ground and the suspect left the area on foot.  No physical injuries were reported.

Police attended the area but were not able to locate the male.

The suspect is described as follows (see attached photo):

Male, white, in his late 30’s

Wearing bright fluorescent green shorts, a grey top and black running shoes

Approximately 5’8” tall with a heavy build

Crew cut dark hair

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppersat 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous post Federal cash will bolster Hamilton's affordable housing stock

