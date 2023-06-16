Halton Police seeking mystery motorcyclists

Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the operators of two different motorcycles who fled police checks in Burlington earlier this week.

The first incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 11:15 am in the area of Northshore Boulevard East and the Indian Road. An officer observed a motorcycle with a licence plate that appeared to be fake. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop however the operator failed to stop and fled on the QEW (Niagara-bound) at a high rate of speed.

The operator of the motorcycle is described as wearing a black helmet with white stripes on the side, a red jacket, navy blue Adidas pants with white stripes down the sides, and orange Nike shoes with a black Nike “swoosh”.

The motorcycle is described as an unknown make/model with a red and white body and black wheels.

The second incident occurred at approximately 3:20 pm in the area of Guelph Line and Dundas Street. An officer observed a motorcycle with no rear plate affixed. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop however the operator of the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed (estimated to be well over 120 km/h). It was last observed traveling eastbound on Derry Road in Milton.

The operator of the motorcycle is described as wearing a black and white helmet, a black hooded jacket and blue jeans.

The motorcycle is described as an un-plated red sport bike with a modified exhaust.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify either of the above drivers or who has information regarding this investigation to contact the 3 District Response Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 2391.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.