Thursday , 13 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Halton Police score major drug haul with two arrested and two suspects wanted
News

Halton Police score major drug haul with two arrested and two suspects wanted

April 12, 20231 Mins read186 Views

Halton Regional Police Service – Drug and Human Trafficking wound up a six-month drug trafficking investigation with a number of arrests and the seizure of a stash of drugs worth over $1 million.

Between March 29– 30, 2023, search warrants were executed at a Milton residence, two Mississauga locations and associated vehicles. Investigators have seized the following:

15 kilograms of Cocaine

1.1 kilograms of Fentanyl

1 kilogram of Ketamine

0.5 kilogram of MDMA (Ecstasy)

285 grams of Heroin

The estimated wholesale value of the drugs seized is approximately $1,000,000.

Abdullah-Akhound KHAWAJA (29) of Milton and Francisco MEJIA-CHAVARRIA (27) of Edmonton, Alberta have been charged with drug trafficking among other charges. The same Applies to rrants out on Kevin NGUYEN (26) of Mississauga, who in addition to drug chares is also wanted on bail violation charges. The same applies to Tran Larissa VU (26) of Mississauga who was also out on bail.

“The Halton Regional Police Service and its members remain committed to holding individuals that distribute illicit substances accountable.  The amount of cocaine and opioids seized in this investigation poses a real danger to the Halton Region and surrounding communities.  We will continue vigorously investigating those illegally distributing dangerous substances.” –  Deputy Chief Jeff Hill

Police say the seized drugs would probably be cut with other, dangerous drugs, which would increase the street value of the seizure, not to mention pose a danger to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Previous post Was the WE Charity “scandal” a media lynching?

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Lights, Competition, Construction on Hamilton’s Waterfront 

April 12, 2023
Arts

Celebrate Earth Day and World Book Day with gritLIT, which begins April 19

April 12, 2023
News

Halton Police score major drug haul with two arrested and two suspects wanted

April 12, 2023
Politics

Was the WE Charity “scandal” a media lynching?

April 12, 2023

Related Articles

News

Lights, Competition, Construction on Hamilton’s Waterfront 

  A cosmic light show on on Pier 8, maybe. Another new...

By April 12, 2023
News

New cheap electricity rate for overnight users

If you work all night or own an EV this new price...

By April 11, 2023
News

Incident at Woodward Sewage Treatment plant resulted in over $3 million in repairs

Few details are available but it appears an incident last fall at...

By April 11, 2023
News

Police say Georgetown man robbed local bank branch

A Georgetown man has been arrested in relation to the robbery of...

By April 11, 2023