Halton Police score major drug haul with two arrested and two suspects wanted

Halton Regional Police Service – Drug and Human Trafficking wound up a six-month drug trafficking investigation with a number of arrests and the seizure of a stash of drugs worth over $1 million.

Between March 29– 30, 2023, search warrants were executed at a Milton residence, two Mississauga locations and associated vehicles. Investigators have seized the following:

15 kilograms of Cocaine

1.1 kilograms of Fentanyl

1 kilogram of Ketamine

0.5 kilogram of MDMA (Ecstasy)

285 grams of Heroin

The estimated wholesale value of the drugs seized is approximately $1,000,000.

Abdullah-Akhound KHAWAJA (29) of Milton and Francisco MEJIA-CHAVARRIA (27) of Edmonton, Alberta have been charged with drug trafficking among other charges. The same Applies to rrants out on Kevin NGUYEN (26) of Mississauga, who in addition to drug chares is also wanted on bail violation charges. The same applies to Tran Larissa VU (26) of Mississauga who was also out on bail.

“The Halton Regional Police Service and its members remain committed to holding individuals that distribute illicit substances accountable. The amount of cocaine and opioids seized in this investigation poses a real danger to the Halton Region and surrounding communities. We will continue vigorously investigating those illegally distributing dangerous substances.” – Deputy Chief Jeff Hill

Police say the seized drugs would probably be cut with other, dangerous drugs, which would increase the street value of the seizure, not to mention pose a danger to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.