Sunday , 12 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Halton Police recover 12 vehicles from Milton chop shop
News

Halton Police recover 12 vehicles from Milton chop shop

March 11, 20231 Mins read234 Views
Halton Police Photo

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has recovered 12 stolen vehicles from a “chop shop” in Milton. On March 10, 2023, investigators with the HRPS Regional Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant at a property in the area of Trafalgar Road and Lower Base Line in Milton.

Officers located 12 stolen vehicles, and numerous stolen licence plates (approximately 20 associated to stolen vehicles). Police also found additional vehicles in various stages of being “stripped” on the property. The stolen vehicles were reported stolen from Halton, Hamilton and Peel.

The stolen plates were from Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Durham, York and Toronto.

No arrests have been made yet and police are continuing to investigate.

Previous post City invokes Nuisance Bylaw for St Paddy’s Day in McMaster neighbourhood

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Wellness

Some expert opinion on the annual “spring forward”

March 11, 2023
News

Halton Police recover 12 vehicles from Milton chop shop

March 11, 2023
News

City invokes Nuisance Bylaw for St Paddy’s Day in McMaster neighbourhood

March 11, 2023
News

Inappropriate MAID  advice to a veteran was isolated to one employee: Report

March 11, 2023

Related Articles

News

City invokes Nuisance Bylaw for St Paddy’s Day in McMaster neighbourhood

Hoping to avoid the kind of neighbourhood disruption that has been a...

By March 11, 2023
News

Inappropriate MAID  advice to a veteran was isolated to one employee: Report

Veterans Affairs Canada has concluded a review of  files and says the...

By March 11, 2023
News

Ward Three Councillor responds to Integrity Commissioner complaint re supervised injection facility.

Ward Three Councillor Nrinder Nann has responded to a complaint launched with...

By March 11, 2023
News

Snow will continue to late evening but Saturday should be clear

With the large amount of snow still lining city streets from last...

By March 10, 2023