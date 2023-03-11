Halton Police recover 12 vehicles from Milton chop shop

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has recovered 12 stolen vehicles from a “chop shop” in Milton. On March 10, 2023, investigators with the HRPS Regional Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant at a property in the area of Trafalgar Road and Lower Base Line in Milton.

Officers located 12 stolen vehicles, and numerous stolen licence plates (approximately 20 associated to stolen vehicles). Police also found additional vehicles in various stages of being “stripped” on the property. The stolen vehicles were reported stolen from Halton, Hamilton and Peel.

The stolen plates were from Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Durham, York and Toronto.

No arrests have been made yet and police are continuing to investigate.