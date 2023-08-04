Halton Police officers lauded for rescuing man from burning car

Halton Regional Police Chief Steve Tanner has issued a statement praising HPS officers who rescued a driver from a flaming car following a crash in Milton.

Early this morning, police received a call indicating a vehicle on fire at the intersection of Clark Boulevard at Philbrook Drive.

A blue Nissan Versa had been travelling westbound on Clark Boulevard when it lost control, went through the intersection and collided with a tree and burst into flames. Police were first on the scene and found an unconscious male inside the burning vehicle. The driver was cut from his seatbelt and dragged away from the car by officers. Officers also used fire extinguishers from their cruisers to put out the flames before the ruptured gas tank ignited.

The driver was taken to hospital and admitted to the ICU where he is currently in stable condition.

“I could not be more proud of our officers in this instance, as I am day in and day out, while they go about protecting all whom we serve and protect. But in this instance in particular they put their own safety and lives at risk to save a person who had crashed and was trapped inside a burning vehicle. Their quick actions to fight the fire while at the same time cutting the person free and extricating him from the vehicle undoubtedly saved his life. We all wish the individual all the best as his recovery continues,” said Halton Regional Police Service Chief, Stephen Tanner.

“So many can be critical of the police and at times the media looks for mistakes. But these types of heroic actions are not uncommon and need to be recognized as well. Our officers, and officers across this province and country save lives every day. Whether it is instances such as this, where there is an immediate and obvious risk, administering naloxone to a fentanyl overdose victim, or intervening to protect a person in crisis, we need to do more to thank our frontline officers, firefighters and paramedics. Today, I am truly thankful and proud of the actions of these Halton Regional Police Service officrs. But I will also be thankful every day what our emergency service providers do to protect all of us.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact HRPS 1 District at 905-825-4777 ext. 2405.