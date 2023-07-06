Halton Police nail drug dealing suspect after watching him for two months

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Burlington man on drug and weapons charges

In May, 2023, investigators first observed a suspect conducting drug transactions. On July 5, 2023, officers executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Martha Street in Burlington and came across a stash of drugs and weapons that included:

263 grams of cocaine

44 Oxycodone pills

9 grams of psilocybin

Items consistent with drug trafficking (cell phones, scales, packaging, etc.)

Brass knuckles

12-gauge shotgun

Shotgun and handgun ammunition

Darryl Sheppard (26) of Burlington was arrested and faces a string of drug and weapons charges,

Sheppard was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.