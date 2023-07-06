Halton Police nail drug dealing suspect after watching him for two months

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Burlington man on drug and weapons charges
In May, 2023, investigators first observed a suspect conducting drug transactions. On July 5, 2023, officers executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Martha Street in Burlington and came across a stash of drugs and weapons that included:
- 263 grams of cocaine
- 44 Oxycodone pills
- 9 grams of psilocybin
- Items consistent with drug trafficking (cell phones, scales, packaging, etc.)
- Brass knuckles
- 12-gauge shotgun
- Shotgun and handgun ammunition
Darryl Sheppard (26) of Burlington was arrested and faces a string of drug and weapons charges,
Sheppard was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
