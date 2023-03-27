Halton Police nab second suspect in terrifying carjacking spree

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau has caught up with the second suspect in relation to the February 21, 2023, violent carjacking in Milton.

On March 24, 2023, at approximately 3:30 pm, HRPS investigators arrested Gary Walker (37) of Marmora. He was arrested outside a residence in Oshawa.

Walker and Shawn Moore who was arrested last month were suspects captured on video smashing a stolen pickup into cars at a shopping mall parking lot in Milton, They then dragged a woman out of her vehicle and shoved her to the ground while stealing her wallet. Later the pair were caught on camera while pulling a pump-and-run at an area gas bar.

Walker faces a string of charges including robbery, mischief and a variety of vehicle offences.

The HRPS thanked the public for their assistance in this investigation as well as the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police, and Ontario Provincial Police for their investigative collaboration.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.