Halton Police make arrests in $3 Million  energy scam

The Halton Regional Police Service – Regional Fraud Unit has made two arrests after receiving reports from over twenty complainants who invested in “OOM Energy” (also known as MCS Energy). The arrests were the culmination of a three-year police investigation.

Over $3 million was loaned to OOM Energy by private investors in respect to projects that involved the installation of electrical generators.

OOM Energy misled victims to believe that their investments were guaranteed by an insurance program, and were also supplied with forged insurance documents.

The owner of OOM Energy, Craig Hugh Clydesdale (65) of age of Oakville, and insurance broker, Thomas Craig McBeath (61) of Markham were both arrested on June 16, 2023. They are both charged with multiple counts of Fraud Over $5,000 and forgery related offences.

It is believed that there may be more victims and witnesses in the community. Anyone with further information is asked to contact D/Cst. Ed Spence of the Halton Police Regional Fraud Unit at (905) 465-8746.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.